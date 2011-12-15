Patrick Barber

Byerley logos in situ

Patrick Barber
Patrick Barber
  • Save
Byerley logos in situ bike bicycle antload bike livery cargo bike
Download color palette

The bike is a working prototype (see written notes on frame!) but the logos are all done. Top tube logo ended up as embroidery. For the downtube I made a vinyl decal; I'd prefer paint or a proper bike decal but the frame tubes are stainless, which made adhering things tricky.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Patrick Barber
Patrick Barber

More by Patrick Barber

View profile
    • Like