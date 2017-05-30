Hixle Overlay

Hey guys!

Lately I’ve been working on a cool feature for Hixle. To create a more seamless UX experience, I’ve built an overlay allowing users to navigate through the design styles. It’s live so you can check it out at hixle.co. Simply click on a card and the overlay will appear like magic :)

Don’t forget to check out the attachment, I’m still ironing out a few bugs so if you spot any please do let me know. Also any feedback would be greatly appreciated :)

Happy Tuesday!