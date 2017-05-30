Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hixle Overlay

resources web tools fonts ux ui sketch styles modal overlay hixle
Hey guys!

Lately I’ve been working on a cool feature for Hixle. To create a more seamless UX experience, I’ve built an overlay allowing users to navigate through the design styles. It’s live so you can check it out at hixle.co. Simply click on a card and the overlay will appear like magic :)

Don’t forget to check out the attachment, I’m still ironing out a few bugs so if you spot any please do let me know. Also any feedback would be greatly appreciated :)

Happy Tuesday!

Posted on May 30, 2017
