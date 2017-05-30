Hixle Overlay

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
Lately I’ve been working on a cool feature for Hixle. To create a more seamless UX experience, I’ve built an overlay allowing users to navigate through the design styles. It’s live so you can check it out at hixle.co. Simply click on a card and the overlay will appear like magic :)
Don’t forget to check out the attachment, I’m still ironing out a few bugs so if you spot any please do let me know. Also any feedback would be greatly appreciated :)
Happy Tuesday!