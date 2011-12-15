MacScene Logo

I did this little 'logo' a few months back for a friends website called 'MacScene' (he's also the main dev behind the Archive.vg project).

MacScene is a friendly quiet place where Mac gaming discussion and news takes place. (Mostly retro and emulation but some modern day stuff).

With the theme, Apple & Games… I combined the Breakout game, with the old Apple rainbow logo which all kind of tie into the retro theme. I used Adobe Garamond for the type as it felt a little less condensed and somehow heavier than Apple Garamond which I originally wanted to use. (Apple's typeface of choice before Myriad).

Click here and visit MacThemes as it would be nice to make the place a bit busier.