Ryan Colgin

Squirrel Turds

Ryan Colgin
Ryan Colgin
  • Save
Squirrel Turds wood type squirrel brown postcard rebound nutty
Download color palette

A postcard I designed/sold for a recent art festival. I remember the expression used by my uncle when I was a kid. How bout yourself—Any awesome expressions you can call to mind? Comment or rebound me :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2010
Ryan Colgin
Ryan Colgin

More by Ryan Colgin

View profile
    • Like