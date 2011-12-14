Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

Asymco

Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
  • Save
Asymco logo id stacked chart
Download color palette

The new Asymco ID.

The concept

The red arrow represents a large incumbent company. Looking forward, but unaware of disruption
below from a smaller entity.

The orange arrow represents a smaller entrant company. Hotter, moving faster and gaining share via low end disruption.

Combined they form a stacked chart, just like the ones that can be found on Asymco’s website.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Makers of Snowflake, iStat Menus and Skala.

More by Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

View profile
    • Like