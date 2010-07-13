Chris Smyth

Plastic Business card

Chris Smyth
Chris Smyth
  • Save
Plastic Business card plastic business card
Download color palette
Shot 1278927597
Rebound of
Letterpress Card
By Steph Reverdy
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2010
Chris Smyth
Chris Smyth

More by Chris Smyth

View profile
    • Like