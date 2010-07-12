Unfathomable Printed

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A long time ago I Dribbbled this, which was intended at the time to be the beginnings of a web site redesign that I still haven't gotten close to starting.
Partly because it got me started thinking about a new Octophant Screen print, (which I teased here.)
And now after all that time and no end of side tracks I finally got the thing down on paper. It turned into my most involved screen print yet, at 11 screens (which is at least three more than any I've done before), and with some new (to me) tricks involving transparent inks and a couple of metallics because who doesn't like shiny things?
It's for sale here.
Larger images and some detail shots are here.
Ta dar.