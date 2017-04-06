Jijo Vj

Pink Floyd - The Wall

Jijo Vj
Jijo Vj
  • Save
Pink Floyd - The Wall jijovj albumart concept thewall prism pinkfloyd
Download color palette

Being hardcore Pink Floyd fan, I thought of creating my version of The Wall album art. So here it is.

Concept: Pink Floyd - The Wall

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2017
Jijo Vj
Jijo Vj

More by Jijo Vj

View profile
    • Like