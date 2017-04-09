Cinema Club Fest. Interaction

Hey,

Here's the interaction piece from the project i had a blast working on. It's a mobile application for annual Cinema Festival Club.

Application and its iterations aid in the promotion of the event, foster the Club’s image of creativity and innovation, and create a product that streamlines the exploration, selection, purchase, and check-in process.

The initial goal was to design on-brand concept, and further guidance on crafting an interesting and intuitive experience.

I'll be publishing updates as i go forward towards interaction and motion design so stay tuned.

