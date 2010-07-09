Brian Hoff

Recent

Brian Hoff
Brian Hoff
Hire Me
  • Save
Recent sentinel verdana georgia yellow search red blue map rss blog
Download color palette

Just noticed some nudging of that dotted line... needs to be moved over to the left to be aligned. Yay Dribbble for helping me spot mistakes. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Brian Hoff
Brian Hoff
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian Hoff

View profile
    • Like