Juicy Freebie!

Hello everyone!
We are back with a brand new shot and freebie! Grab our Principle file and take a look how we made this awesome onboarding animation :)
Press “L” if you like it! ❤️
Credit goes to:
Design: Dominika Kamola
Animation: Kamil Matuszewski
Want to see what else we can do? Check our design board 👉 www.miquido.com/design-board/
—
We are experts at product design & development! Tell us what you need and we will build a top-class digital solution for your business. Drop us a line at hello@miquido.com