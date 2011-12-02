Gigantour Image Slider

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was happy to get the opportunity to design and develop the new 'Gigantour 2012' website (http://www.gigantour.com) featuring some of my favorite bands - Megadeth, Volbeat and Motorhead. Those that know me personally, know that I'm a diehard Megadeth fan and have been since I was very young.
First up, is the homepage image slider.
It illustrates the great artwork from John Lorenzi (a deviant artist, who now does most of Megadeth's illustration work for the past 5 years ). http://bit.ly/siyrJg
The slider itself is from Foundation (the rapid prototyping and building library from Zurb - http://bit.ly/ncX49Y). This was my first experience with Foundation, and boy was I impressed! It allowed me to quickly put my ideas into practice before I even touched photoshop.
Foundation combined with the amazing PerchCMS made building this site a dream come true. :) www.grabaperch.com!
My last mention is SubtlePatterns.com. Thanks for the concrete wall Atle Mo! Subtle patterns is a fantastic resource.
Cheers everyone!