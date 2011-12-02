Gigantour Image Slider

I was happy to get the opportunity to design and develop the new 'Gigantour 2012' website (http://www.gigantour.com) featuring some of my favorite bands - Megadeth, Volbeat and Motorhead. Those that know me personally, know that I'm a diehard Megadeth fan and have been since I was very young.

First up, is the homepage image slider.

It illustrates the great artwork from John Lorenzi (a deviant artist, who now does most of Megadeth's illustration work for the past 5 years ). http://bit.ly/siyrJg

The slider itself is from Foundation (the rapid prototyping and building library from Zurb - http://bit.ly/ncX49Y). This was my first experience with Foundation, and boy was I impressed! It allowed me to quickly put my ideas into practice before I even touched photoshop.

Foundation combined with the amazing PerchCMS made building this site a dream come true. :) www.grabaperch.com!

My last mention is SubtlePatterns.com. Thanks for the concrete wall Atle Mo! Subtle patterns is a fantastic resource.

Cheers everyone!