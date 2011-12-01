Admin Header

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
First post here and wanted to start by saying thanks for having me :)
Everyone has a web app now a days and i'm no different. Here's a shot of the updated header UI i'm working on for. I'm liking the stacked paper effect, but would love for some opinions of how i could improve upon it.
Thanks all :)
*The icons used are are pictos by Drew Wilson