Admin Header

First post here and wanted to start by saying thanks for having me :)

Everyone has a web app now a days and i'm no different. Here's a shot of the updated header UI i'm working on for. I'm liking the stacked paper effect, but would love for some opinions of how i could improve upon it.

Thanks all :)

*The icons used are are pictos by Drew Wilson

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
