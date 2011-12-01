Dave Rodgers

Northink

Dave Rodgers
Dave Rodgers
  • Save
Northink northink type north durham creative texture drop paint orange compass toronto logo splatter
Download color palette

My wife runs this studio. She designed this logo and asked me to share it on Dribbble. www.northink.ca

Dave Rodgers
Dave Rodgers
Welcome to my design portfolio

More by Dave Rodgers

View profile
    • Like