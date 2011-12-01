Soybean Icon

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Yes, this was freaking hard. Although the hardest, the leaf, I'll post in the future. I'm on the fence about adding texture to make it look more real, or keep it clean and shiny :)
You can see them in action all together here, on the menu index page or in an actual menu with the individual items.