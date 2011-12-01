Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Christmas Cards

Christmas Cards illustration web watercolor photoshop gnomes christmas sleigh cards lettering holidays
A Christmas illustration for CardGnome.com.

The green sleigh reads "Gnomes deliver cards. Elves make gifts."

Rebound of
Spin the Dreidel
