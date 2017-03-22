Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Antoni Botev

The Blue Violin

Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Hire Me
  • Save
The Blue Violin what if ui freestyle clear simple minimalist purple orange colors bright violin blue
The Blue Violin what if ui freestyle clear simple minimalist purple orange colors bright violin blue
Download color palette
  1. the-blue-violin-shot.png
  2. the-blue-violin.png

A violin and bright colors.

---

🎁 Free UI Kit

Follow me for more updates:

👉🏻 Yolk UI
👉🏻 Instagram
👉🏻 Medium

Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Antoni Botev

View profile
    • Like