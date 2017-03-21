Portfolio Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys,
It's been a while - I've been crazy busy with a ton of interesting projects, some of which I'll get up on here soon.
One particularly difficult client I've been working with has been myself! 🙃 finally finished up the design work on my new portfolio site.
It's now ready to go into build & I'm on the hunt for a creative dev to work with.
Interested? get in touch:
Twitter | Linkedin