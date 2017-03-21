Chris Bramford

Portfolio Website

Chris Bramford
Chris Bramford
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio Website preloader branding animation transition web design navigation menu motion personal website portfolio
Portfolio Website preloader branding animation transition web design navigation menu motion personal website portfolio
Download color palette
  1. chris_bramford_portfolio.gif
  2. chris_bramford_portfolio.jpg

Hi guys,

It's been a while - I've been crazy busy with a ton of interesting projects, some of which I'll get up on here soon.

One particularly difficult client I've been working with has been myself! 🙃 finally finished up the design work on my new portfolio site.

It's now ready to go into build & I'm on the hunt for a creative dev to work with.

Interested? get in touch:

Twitter | Linkedin

Chris Bramford
Chris Bramford
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chris Bramford

View profile
    • Like