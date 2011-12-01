Made Of Greatness

Slideagram Logo

Made Of Greatness
Made Of Greatness
  • Save
Slideagram Logo logo typo slide
Download color palette

This is the logo for some cool personal project.
Me my brother(http://www.juanchaparro.com) and his wife(http://www.bloomtale.com/) made it into Kickstarter.com with this awesome project.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Made Of Greatness
Made Of Greatness

More by Made Of Greatness

View profile
    • Like