Bert Devriese

Counter

Bert Devriese
Bert Devriese
  • Save
Counter count number countdown record
Download color palette

Funny back story: Sometimes people walk into our office thinking they walked in the bank office, because the bank is located next door of our office building.
The look on their face is priceless when they realize they walked into the wrong building.

I created this counter thingy to keep track since the last 'bank incident'.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Bert Devriese
Bert Devriese

More by Bert Devriese

View profile
    • Like