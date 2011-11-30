Christopher Sybico

10ft Ui Px Wireframe

Christopher Sybico
Christopher Sybico
  • Save
10ft Ui Px Wireframe 10-foot ui wireframe tv mini
Download color palette

I'm trying out this approach, but using a mini TV (1080p) scaled down 25%. Working out pretty well so far. Thanks Soleio!

Bc36ac2fe0fd04cac423987f949fd987
Rebound of
Mini Browser Example
By Soleio
View all tags
Posted on Nov 30, 2011
Christopher Sybico
Christopher Sybico

More by Christopher Sybico

View profile
    • Like