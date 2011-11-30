🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am a hardcore BF3 fanboy, but form time to time I do jump on COD with friends and play. We are always saying "Are those our dogs? when dogs get thrown out, since we never know...its an ongoing joke. Anyway we came up with this emblem in the BF3 editor to poke fun at that. Thought it looks cool either way. Join up. See you on the Battlefield!
http://battlelog.battlefield.com/bf3/platoon/2832655391417609599/