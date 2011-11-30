Mike Jones

Are Those Our Dogs?

Are Those Our Dogs? bf3 mw3 spoof logo emblem military badge red black texture patch
I am a hardcore BF3 fanboy, but form time to time I do jump on COD with friends and play. We are always saying "Are those our dogs? when dogs get thrown out, since we never know...its an ongoing joke. Anyway we came up with this emblem in the BF3 editor to poke fun at that. Thought it looks cool either way. Join up. See you on the Battlefield!

http://battlelog.battlefield.com/bf3/platoon/2832655391417609599/

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
