pa-ra-pa-pum-pum

pa-ra-pa-pum-pum caroling christmas bear penguin illustration holiday chorus choir cute animals
this is my dream caroling team! ^_^
full image: http://e-nidhi.com/wordpress/2011/11/30/pa-ra-pa-pum-pum/

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
