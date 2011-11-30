Doug Harris

Logo At The Farm

Logo At The Farm logo
This logo is for a Dog Agility Training company that is located on a farm. The idea is to take the farm/barn weather vain and place the dog on it which works great if you think of exactly what a weather vain does and that's to show you direction, movement and also shows speed/performance which is exactly what this dog agility training company provides.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
