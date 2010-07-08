Ken Seals

kenseals.me - Responsive

Ken Seals
Ken Seals
  • Save
kenseals.me - Responsive kenseals.me design site process ken seals responsive
Download color palette

Experimenting with a responsive layout. This would be 960.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2010
Ken Seals
Ken Seals

More by Ken Seals

View profile
    • Like