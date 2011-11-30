Shannon Rhodes

Make Today Ridiculously Amazing

Make Today Ridiculously Amazing type typogrophy text
I saw the phrase on pinterest, liked it... so i made a simple little desktop wallpaper out of the phrase. full wallpaper here: http://flic.kr/p/aNierv

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
