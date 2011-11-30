Krzysztof Kozioł

Dribbble invites giveaway

Dribbble invites giveaway dribbble invite giveaway pink violet envelope oz1on
Dribbble invite giveaway.

To get one just follow these steps:
1) Send me e-mail ( kkoziol7@gmail.com ) with link to your portfolio and say something about you. Please put "dribbble + your name" in the topic.
2) Tweet this shot
3) would be nice if you follow me on dribbble and twitter ( @oz1on ), but it's not required.

I will answer to the 2 lucky winners by email and make the results public over commenting here next week on wednesday - 07.12.2011.

Posted on Nov 30, 2011
