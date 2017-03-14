AI powered- Schedule a meeting

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, guys!
Use case: (Book meeting inside your office)
1. Most of the time I miss my important meeting, because of so much data in a screen with calendar view
2. Usually, people book same time every day we can add the to your favorite timing using machine learning so that we will be easy for future bookings
3. I want to see the today meeting alone in one glance
4. We can arrange the meeting by priority and time
6. We see the complete calendar and all time if we click the three dot menu in bottom LHS.
7. Want to test the priority selection transition (twisting round shape) Wheather its easily clickable or not that's an unsolved problem here
Since the animation is fast, do check the attachment for further questions
Feedback are really appreciated :)
Let's be friends in all platforms
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
🐦 Twitter - Design Thoughts
📹 Youtube - Tools Turorial
📝 Medium - Case studies
📸 Instagram - Daily design works
🔵 Behance - Visual works
Recommended articles for you
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
📘 Ultimate Start guide for beginner UX/UI designers
🚤 7 quick life lessons for designers
📱 11 Things designer must To Know About Interaction.
🕵🏻♂️ Why is UX/UI designer the best job in the world?
🚀 5 Motivational Tips for Designers
Real projects
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
🗂 Portfolio: http://johnyvino.com
📪 Let's talk friends: hi@johnyvino.com