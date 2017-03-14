AI powered- Schedule a meeting

Hello, guys!

Use case: (Book meeting inside your office)

1. Most of the time I miss my important meeting, because of so much data in a screen with calendar view

2. Usually, people book same time every day we can add the to your favorite timing using machine learning so that we will be easy for future bookings

3. I want to see the today meeting alone in one glance

4. We can arrange the meeting by priority and time

6. We see the complete calendar and all time if we click the three dot menu in bottom LHS.

7. Want to test the priority selection transition (twisting round shape) Wheather its easily clickable or not that's an unsolved problem here

Since the animation is fast, do check the attachment for further questions

Feedback are really appreciated :)

