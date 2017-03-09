Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patswerk

36 Days of Type - P

Patswerk
Patswerk
Hire Me
  • Save
36 Days of Type - P walk cycle 36 days of type bubblegum patswerk vector illustration character walk cycle gif typography animation
Download color palette

Since we’re not really typographers, we were never much involved in the '36 Days of Type' game on instagram. But when we realized the letter ‘P’ was up yesterday, we just had to participate.

Early in the afternoon we decided to create something, and wanted to post it before the end of the day. So we came up with a concept, illustration and animation pretty fast. But we really like how this short loop turned out.

Patswerk
Patswerk
Drawing happy faces for a living since 2008 •◡•
Hire Me

More by Patswerk

View profile
    • Like