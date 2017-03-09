36 Days of Type - P

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Since we’re not really typographers, we were never much involved in the '36 Days of Type' game on instagram. But when we realized the letter ‘P’ was up yesterday, we just had to participate.
Early in the afternoon we decided to create something, and wanted to post it before the end of the day. So we came up with a concept, illustration and animation pretty fast. But we really like how this short loop turned out.