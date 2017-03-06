Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Robin Zahler

'Nami Sushi' brand and photography

'Nami Sushi' brand and photography design engraved enso zen identity food product restaurant menu
The Nami logo uses an 'enso' or 'zen circle' painted with a Japanese brush in a dark nori (seaweed) green. A red centre is included to represent the Japanese flag and together this looks like 'Norimaki' (a typical sushi dish). 'Nami' means 'wave' in Japanese and the 'enso' can be cropped to appear like a wave as an additional graphic for the brand.
Posted on Mar 6, 2017
