Elongation Preview - App Interface UX/UI

Elongation Preview - App Interface UX/UI free open source ios application content view swift developer library swipe gestures details navigation animation card expanding appearance ramotion application usability simple clean interface github ux ui iphone app transitions material design development
Another open source controller based on a nice concept from @Mohamed Kerroudj. Elongation preview is an elegant push-pop style view controller.

Available open-source in Swift.

Rebound of
Interaction Card "Principle"
By Mohamed Kerroudj
