Debossed Double Loop

Debossed Double Loop logo background hello! ranking hello! project
The logo of the supergroup Hello! Ranking is dedicated to makes an appearance as a debossed element on the site's background. Most of the time other elements will cover it, but it should serve as a nice extra for the times it does show through.

(Oh, and hi! I realize it's been awhile. :P)

Posted on Jul 7, 2010
