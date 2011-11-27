Faheema Patel

Ramadhan Mubarak

Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
  • Save
Ramadhan Mubarak typography illustration ramadhan ramadan green islam fasting month minimalism floral
Download color palette
Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
lettering, pattern & illustration artist

More by Faheema Patel

View profile
    • Like