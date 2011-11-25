Tony D'Amico

Quote by John Knox

Tony D'Amico
Tony D'Amico
Hire Me
  • Save
Quote by John Knox quote type poster
Download color palette

This is one of three different posters made for a friend that is having a baby. They are naming him Wesley Knox Edwards after John Wesley, John Knox and Jonathan Edwards. So we did a quote from each guy!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2011
Tony D'Amico
Tony D'Amico
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tony D'Amico

View profile
    • Like