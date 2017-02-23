Introducing Custom Dashboard 🛠

To make monitoring easy and efficient, you need to customize how you view your data. Your business isn’t the same as the next. Your needs are your own.

So now, we let you build your own dashboards with only the data you want.

Create custom graphs to measure what you care about, and add them to dashboards that track specific goals. You can start with a template and make tweaks, or build it from scratch.

🎖 Special note for my teammate who worked really hard on this feature as well! @Elliot Puzenat

