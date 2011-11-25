Orman Clark

Myself and Gilbert put together this little tool called Snippi. It's a simple little thing for sharing code snippets with your buddies.

Still a WIP but feel free to jump in and use it :) http://snippi.com

Posted on Nov 25, 2011
