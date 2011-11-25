Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Foooblr Logo Design

Foooblr Logo Design logo icon design football soccer pin live matches events stream online community forum discussions opinions news agency graphic branding brand green pitch negative space
Final & approved logo design for http://foooblr.com/ - coming soon :)

