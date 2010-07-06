Matthew

Working with great illustrators

Working with great illustrators like Andrew Ramos is just delightful! Here I'm incorporating some of his work (flower and chipmunk) into an upcoming design from Squared Eye.

Posted on Jul 6, 2010
