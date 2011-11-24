Maurizio What

Quanto Basta Tavolo Riservato

Maurizio What
Maurizio What
  • Save
Quanto Basta Tavolo Riservato recieps retro vintage illustration
Download color palette

A screenshot of a coming soon website for a video project about people, passion and food.
A Q and a B letter (the initial of the project's name Quanto Basta) design the eyes of the face in the logo.

www.tavoloriservatoqb.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Maurizio What
Maurizio What

More by Maurizio What

View profile
    • Like