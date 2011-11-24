32px icons

Mateusz Dembek

Recently I decided that my current portfolio needs a redesign. Therefore, I do not have much time to do everything at once, so I decided that I will do my portfolio in stages. At first glance went icons that will be on my portfolio. Any advice and/or critique welcome :)

Glyph (user and test-tube) from FREE iconSweet

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
