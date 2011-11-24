Rosen Dukov

Undercover TV Series Key Visual

Undercover TV Series Key Visual digital manipulation photoshop crime tv series vidual police mafia bulgaria
Visual for TV Series - 'Undercover' season 2 on Bulgarian National Television, produced by BNT, SIA & Camera.
Concept by D. Mitovski

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
