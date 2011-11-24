Francesco Fagnani

Coming soon

Francesco Fagnani
Francesco Fagnani
  • Save
Coming soon coming soon courtesy type handmade
Download color palette

Coming soon page for an autumn web site launch. Illustration by Tony Wolf. Design by Francesco Fagnani

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Francesco Fagnani
Francesco Fagnani

More by Francesco Fagnani

View profile
    • Like