White Album3

White Album3 photographer photo logo design sketch handwritten script
New update to the previous sketches. Moderately rough still but enough to start rendering and tweaking in Illustrator. Thanks to Claire for helpful feedback - feel free to offer more! :)

Rebound of
White Album2
By Owen Jones
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
