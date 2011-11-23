3WNDR®

IAC Muppetfy Yourself - Lain 3

IAC Muppetfy Yourself - Lain 3
This was done for a group I'm apart of on Instagram, the "Instagram Artist Collective"! This project theme was Muppets, in honor of the Muppets movie hitting theaters today! It was so much fun! You can see the full print on my website http://lainlee3design.com!

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
