Story map - user experience project

A quick dribbble shot for the story map we designed as part of a real estate product. Feel free to view the entire process starting from scratch. 

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Posted on Feb 10, 2017
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

