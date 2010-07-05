Matt Hamm

Icon design detail

Matt Hamm
Matt Hamm
Hire Me
  • Save
Icon design detail icon design detail book
Download color palette

Still needs a bit of work. Any suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2010
Matt Hamm
Matt Hamm
Seasoned designer & illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Matt Hamm

View profile
    • Like