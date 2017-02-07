Jewelry E-Сommerce Application

Hi dribbblers!

It's been a while since I've posted a shot here, so I'm excited to get back! Here is the design concept for e-commerce – an app for online jewelry shop. The presented screens show the animated interactions with items: you can see how users can choose a product from the catalogue, check its details and rating. They can also share the product cards to their social network accounts and open check out. Visually, the center of visual composition is focused on the images presenting the items, while icons are stroke and minimalistic not to distract buyers' attention. Color palette features pastel shades which look sophisticated on general layout full of light and air.

By the way, if you like minimalistic and stylish interfaces, have you already tried Upper App? It is a brand new mobile application designed and developed by Tubik team. With simple and elegant interface, it helps users to save and organize their tasks as well as motivates to complete all the plans via Upper Streak Challenge. Let every day be successful and productive. Do more, go upper!

Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | Tubik