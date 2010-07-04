Gilles Maes

Fashion For Men

Gilles Maes
Gilles Maes
  • Save
Fashion For Men dark simple minimal
Download color palette

Small website I did for a local clothing store... It should be launching this week :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2010
Gilles Maes
Gilles Maes

More by Gilles Maes

View profile
    • Like