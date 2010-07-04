Ryan Lascano

Creative Dialogue logo, take 3

Ryan Lascano
Ryan Lascano
  • Save
Creative Dialogue logo, take 3 logo type
Download color palette

Like so? Does it still read as "Creative Dialogue" instead of the other way around? Worried about hierarchy is all.

96ab299665b32ae622ccdff09c6640a3
Rebound of
Creative Dialogue logo take 2
By Ryan Lascano
View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2010
Ryan Lascano
Ryan Lascano

More by Ryan Lascano

View profile
    • Like