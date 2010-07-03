Chris Young

Workplace Sustainability

Workplace Sustainability
This was a concept that I presented which has been chosen to go into the next Logo Lounge Master Library: 'Shapes and Symbols'. Ironically the client went with a different version.

Posted on Jul 3, 2010
